SP inspects Aiza police station

SP T Srinivasa Rao inspected the Aiza police station on Wednesday. During his visit, the SP emphasized that positive feedback from complainants reflects the performance and credibility of the police, and officers must therefore discharge their duties with greater responsibility

and dedication.

During the inspection, the SP handed over 10 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners and inaugurated 15 newly installed CCTV cameras in Aiza town.

SP Srinivasa instructed officers to ensure qualitative investigation in all cases and to identify crime-prone areas (black spots) for increased patrolling and surveillance, especially during day and night beats.

Highlighting Aiza’s strategic location along the Karnataka–Andhra Pradesh border, the SP directed Sub-Inspector Srinivas to ensure strict vigilance at all check posts to prevent illegal transportation of goods and materials. The inspection was attended by Additional SP K. Shankar, DSP Mogilaiah, CI Tata Babu of Shantinagar, and SIs Srinivasulu and Tarun Kumar Reddy.