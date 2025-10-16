Live
- Jaisalmer bus tragedy: Rajasthan govt approves Rs 10 lakh each for families of the deceased
- Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11 Launches Just in Time to Tackle the Pollution Season
- 24 transgenders attempt suicide in Indore, two critical
- We lack pride: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags garbage issue in big cities, calls out misgovernance
- Bihar polls: JD(U) releases second list of 44 candidates, including four Muslims
- Momentous occasion for Indian sports: ICC Chair Jay Shah on India being recommended to host city 2030 CWG
- Lucknow Super Giants appoint Kane Williamson as strategic advisor for IPL 2026
- Shocking: Traffic Policeman Hits Biker During Argument
- RSS ban row: Karnataka govt reissues old circular, forbids using school premises for private purposes
- Apple Upgrades Vision Pro with M5 Chip and Dual Knit Band Ahead of Samsung Galaxy XR Launch
SP inspects Aiza police station
SP T Srinivasa Rao inspected the Aiza police station on Wednesday. During his visit, the SP emphasized that positive feedback from complainants...
SP T Srinivasa Rao inspected the Aiza police station on Wednesday. During his visit, the SP emphasized that positive feedback from complainants reflects the performance and credibility of the police, and officers must therefore discharge their duties with greater responsibility
and dedication.
During the inspection, the SP handed over 10 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners and inaugurated 15 newly installed CCTV cameras in Aiza town.
SP Srinivasa instructed officers to ensure qualitative investigation in all cases and to identify crime-prone areas (black spots) for increased patrolling and surveillance, especially during day and night beats.
Highlighting Aiza’s strategic location along the Karnataka–Andhra Pradesh border, the SP directed Sub-Inspector Srinivas to ensure strict vigilance at all check posts to prevent illegal transportation of goods and materials. The inspection was attended by Additional SP K. Shankar, DSP Mogilaiah, CI Tata Babu of Shantinagar, and SIs Srinivasulu and Tarun Kumar Reddy.