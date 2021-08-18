SP Ranganath inaugurates SHE Team police station at Miryalguda

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): District SP Ranganath stated that the State police department is paying special attention for the safety of women in the district and working more efficiently for their protection by using modern technology.

He inaugurated newly set up SHE Team police station at Miryalaguda on Wednesday. Later speaking to the media, the SP asked women and girls to immediately scan the QR code and lodge a complaint, if they are subjected to harassment, physical assault, eve teasing or threat in public places.

He advised the women to use the services ofSHE police station in critical times.

Later, SP Ranganath visited Two town police station and gave a few suggestions to CI N Suresh and his staff. He unveiled QR Code leaflets developed with technology for the women to complain.

The SP was accompanied by District Additional SP Narmada, Miryalaguda DSP Venkteshwar Rao, rural CI Satyanarayana and SHE Team official Madhuri Reddy.