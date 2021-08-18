  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

SP Ranganath inaugurates SHE Team police station at Miryalguda

SP Ranganath and Additional SP Narmada unveiling QR code leaflets at SHE police station in Miryalaguda on Wednesday
x

SP Ranganath and Additional SP Narmada unveiling QR code leaflets at SHE police station in Miryalaguda on Wednesday

Highlights

District SP Ranganath stated that the State police department is paying special attention for the safety of women in the district and working more efficiently for their protection by using modern technology

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): District SP Ranganath stated that the State police department is paying special attention for the safety of women in the district and working more efficiently for their protection by using modern technology.

He inaugurated newly set up SHE Team police station at Miryalaguda on Wednesday. Later speaking to the media, the SP asked women and girls to immediately scan the QR code and lodge a complaint, if they are subjected to harassment, physical assault, eve teasing or threat in public places.

He advised the women to use the services ofSHE police station in critical times.

Later, SP Ranganath visited Two town police station and gave a few suggestions to CI N Suresh and his staff. He unveiled QR Code leaflets developed with technology for the women to complain.

The SP was accompanied by District Additional SP Narmada, Miryalaguda DSP Venkteshwar Rao, rural CI Satyanarayana and SHE Team official Madhuri Reddy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X