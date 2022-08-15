Speaker lauds 100-km cycle Tiranga Yatra

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Sunday congratulated the 'Tiranga Cycle Yatra' undertaken by 'Hyderabad Cycle Group' on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of India's Independence.

About 350 members of the Hyderabad Cycle Group undertook a 100 km cycle ride from Quthbullapur to Hyderabad on the National Highway (NH-44).

Speaker Pocharam, who was going to Bansuwada from Hyderabad this morning, saw this cycle trip near Chegunta in Medak district and stopped and spoke to them. The Speaker said that Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu is celebrated by the people of the country as their own festival. It is not related to any caste, religion or region and it is a festival of 140 crore Indians. "My special congratulations to the members of the cycle group who undertook this trip with patriotism of us being Indians too," said Srinivas Reddy.