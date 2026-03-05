Speaker may decide on Kadiyam, Danam disqualification soon

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar may take a decision on the disqualification petitions against Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender any time during the coming week.

The Speaker must finalise the hearing of these petitions as the deadline set by the Supreme Court is approaching. The final hearing pertaining to these two MLAs was scheduled for today but was postponed.

Sources indicate that the Speaker has been weighing his options regarding the petitions and decided to seek clarity from the party high command. It is understood that he sought an appointment with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, though it is reported he requested the meeting for personal reasons and was asked to visit in a few days.

The Speaker has already disposed of petitions against eight other BRS MLAs facing defection charges. He granted a clean chit to those legislators after they provided affidavits stating they had not joined the Congress party and merely met the Chief Minister for development works in their respective constituencies.

The MLAs cleared of defection charges include T Prakash Goud, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Tellam Venkat Rao, Arikepudi Gandhi, and M Sanjay Kumar. Meanwhile, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender stated on Wednesday that he has not yet received any formal notice from the Speaker.

Speaking to the media during Holi celebrations at Necklace Road, Nagender remarked that should he receive notices personally, he will meet the Speaker to provide his explanation. The political future of these legislators remains under close judicial scrutiny as the Speaker prepares to issue a final verdict on these remaining cases.