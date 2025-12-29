Speaker urges police to ensure smooth Assembly and Council sessions

Hyderabad: Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar said that the police department should take measures to ensure smooth conduct of Assembly and Legislative Council sessions. He added that any planned protests or demonstrations should be identified in advance and prevented to avoid disruptions during the meetings.

In view of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council sessions commencing from Monday a preparatory meeting was held on Sunday in the committee hall of the Legislative Assembly building with senior government and police department officials to discuss the arrangements, facilities and security measures. Addressing the meeting, the Speaker said that the government and officials should provide the same cooperation that they provided in the past for these sessions as well. The information requested by the members should be provided as quickly as possible, he said.

During the discussions related to various departments, the departmental officials concerned should be available to provide the necessary information and assistance to the ministers and members, he said.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that all departmental officials should work collectively to successfully conduct the Legislative Council sessions. Necessary nodal officers and liaison officers should be appointed. Answers to pending questions should be sent immediately, he said.

Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that the Telangana police are one of the most efficient and reputable police forces in the country.

“Under your leadership, you should cooperate to ensure that the Legislative Council sessions proceed smoothly. There is a high possibility of calls for protests during these sessions. Ensure that ‘Chalo Assembly’ programmes do not take place. Adequate precautions should be taken to prevent traffic disruptions for the ministers, MLAs and MLCs attending the sessions. The officials stated that the government will provide full cooperation for the smooth conduct of the sessions”, he said.

The meeting was attended by Telangana Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj, Legislative Council Chief Whip Patnam Mahender Reddy and Legislative Council Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu and Assembly Secretary R Tirupati.

Since the Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao was on a visit to Delhi, Principal Secretary of Finance Sandeep Sultania attended the meeting.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy, ADGP Vijay Kumar, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Commissioners VC Sajjanar, Avinash Mohanty and Sudheer Babu, Intelligence IG Karthikeya, and Assembly Chief Marshal Karnakar were also present.