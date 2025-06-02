Live
- Gujarat gears up for monsoon; officials discuss disaster management strategies
- Elden Ring Nightreign patch makes solo play easier with revives and more runes
- Dow drops 200 points as U.S.-China trade tensions and tariff fears rattle markets
- 36 Identified for Externment in Dakshina Kannada Over Communal Offences
- L .Alivelu assumes charge as a New RDO of Gadwal
- Special Disability Certificate Camps Scheduled Throughout June at Gadwal District Hospital
- 11 hospitalized after stabbing at Salem homeless shelter; Suspect in custody
- Negligence by District Bank Officials Delays PM Vishwakarma Scheme Benefits in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Farmers Lie Under Trucks in Protest at Pulikal Paddy Center: Demand Immediate Transport Amid Rain Threat
- Telangana Formation Day Celebrated with Patriotic Fervor by NHPS in Gadwal; Chairman Ranjith Kumar Pays Tribute to Martyrs, Criticizes Leadership Failures
Special Disability Certificate Camps Scheduled Throughout June at Gadwal District Hospital
Gadwal: The District Rural Development Officer, Mr. Narsinga Rao, has announced that special medical camps are being organized throughout the month of...
Gadwal: The District Rural Development Officer, Mr. Narsinga Rao, has announced that special medical camps are being organized throughout the month of June at the District Government Hospital to issue new disability certificates and renewals for eligible persons with disabilities.
These camps will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday during the month of June. Eligible individuals must pre-book their slots through MeeSeva centers before attending the camp. Those with confirmed bookings are instructed to appear on the scheduled date with all relevant medical reports, newly taken X-rays, and their UDID (Unique Disability ID). Failure to produce the required documents will lead to disqualification.
Mr. Narsinga Rao further informed that the disability certificates will be issued on the same day to those who attend with complete documentation.
The schedule for the camps is as follows:
Tuesdays (June 3, 10, 17, 24): For individuals with visual impairments
Wednesdays (June 4, 11, 18, 25): For those with physical disabilities
Thursdays (June 5, 12, 19, 26): For individuals with both physical and mental disabilities
Fridays (June 6, 13, 20, 27): For individuals with hearing and speech impairments
The initiative aims to streamline the certification process and ensure timely support for differently-abled individuals in the district.