Special Disability Certificate Camps Scheduled Throughout June at Gadwal District Hospital

Gadwal: The District Rural Development Officer, Mr. Narsinga Rao, has announced that special medical camps are being organized throughout the month of June at the District Government Hospital to issue new disability certificates and renewals for eligible persons with disabilities.

These camps will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday during the month of June. Eligible individuals must pre-book their slots through MeeSeva centers before attending the camp. Those with confirmed bookings are instructed to appear on the scheduled date with all relevant medical reports, newly taken X-rays, and their UDID (Unique Disability ID). Failure to produce the required documents will lead to disqualification.

Mr. Narsinga Rao further informed that the disability certificates will be issued on the same day to those who attend with complete documentation.

The schedule for the camps is as follows:

Tuesdays (June 3, 10, 17, 24): For individuals with visual impairments

Wednesdays (June 4, 11, 18, 25): For those with physical disabilities

Thursdays (June 5, 12, 19, 26): For individuals with both physical and mental disabilities

Fridays (June 6, 13, 20, 27): For individuals with hearing and speech impairments

The initiative aims to streamline the certification process and ensure timely support for differently-abled individuals in the district.