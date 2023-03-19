Special drives on for road safety

District Superintendent of Police, Apurva Rao, has announced that special drives will be conducted every day across the district as part of traffic safety measures. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, she informed that since March 1, a total of 10,287 cases had been registered for various traffic violations including wrong driving, no helmet, triple driving, over speed, wrong parking, cell phone driving, driving without seat belts, and driving under the influence of alcohol, among others.





Out of the total cases, owners 5,647 two-wheelers, 636 three-wheelers, 3,667 four-wheelers, 37 lorries, and 300 other vehicles were booked. The authorities imposed a fine of Rs 4,33,660 on the violators. The SP said the special drives were aimed at ensuring the safety of public on the roads, and to discourage drunk driving.Motorists were urged to carry all proper documents. In addition, parents would also be held accountable if minors are caught driving. Strict action would be taken against those who consume alcohol in public places. Rao called upon the public and motorists to cooperate with the police by duly following the rules so as to maintain a safe environment for all.



