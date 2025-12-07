Special flights to bring VIP delegates to Global Summit

Hyderabad: TheTelangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled for December 8 and 9 at the Bharat Future City, will see multiple brainstorming sessions, including those on innovation, economy, technology, sports and manufacturing, as 27 special panel discussions are being organised.

In view of ongoing cancellations and delayed arrivals of (IndiGo airlines’) flights, causing concerns across the country, the state government is making alternative arrangements in advance for the arrival of the delegates to the summit. Special flights will be arranged for VIP delegates.

Delegates of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, NASSCOM representatives, film personalities including SS Rajamouli and Sukumar, and from Sports Anil Kumble will also make presentations on during the sessions.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated on Saturday that on the first day Abhijit Banerjee, Eric Swider (Trump Media & Technology Group), Minister Sridhar Babu, Karnataka Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, besides himself, will be among those addressing the sessions.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session.

In all, 154 delegates from 44 countries across six continents are participating in the Telangana Rising Global Summit. Of these, 46 delegates are from the United States alone. All political parties in the state are being invited to the event, with officials personally reaching out to the invitees. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other Ministers have already visited key leaders to invite them, he said. Invitations have been extended to all states as well.