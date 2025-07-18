Special plan underway for economic empowerment of women: Seethakka

Hanumakonda: Minister for Panchayat Raj Danasari Anasuya Seethakka stated on Thursday that the government is implementing a special action plan to ensure the economic empowerment of women in the State. At the Indira Mahila Shakti celebrations held at Girijan Bhavan in Mulugu district headquarters, the minister, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao, Additional CEO SERP P Katyayani Devi, collector Divakar TS, market committee chairperson Rega Kalyani, and Grandhalaya Samstha chairperson Banoth Ravi Chander participated and distributed interest-free loan cheques, loan insurance, and accident claim cheques.

Seethakka said the government is implementing welfare schemes to fulfil the dreams of Indiramma. The event was organised to celebrate the positive changes in women's lives. She said the government has the distinction of distributing about Rs 26,000 crore in bank linkage loans to women's groups and waiving interest on the loans.

She emphasised that, beyond government jobs, there are many opportunities for women to succeed in private and business sectors and advised them to make good use of the welfare benefits provided by the government.

In the Mulugu geo-jurisdiction there are 9 mandal federations, 330 village organisations, 6,904 SHGs with 69,736 members. Through bank linkages, Rs 249.07 crore in loans were provided in the 2024–25 financial year, and for 2025–26, Rs 54.79 crore was provided to 618 SHGs. Interest-free loans amounting to Rs 884.53 crore were given to members of 5,109 SHGs through banks. In the Mahila Shakti celebrations, interest-free loans of Rs 10.74 crore were distributed to 52,615 members of 5,212 SHGs.

The MLA said the government, under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme, is taking various steps with the goal of turning women into millionaires. He stated that interest-free loans, which were neglected by previous governments, have been revived by the government.

The collector said the schemes being implemented by the government for women's economic development are being successfully executed in the district. Under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, for women who were sanctioned houses but lacked investment capacity, advance loans of Rs 1 lakh are being provided.