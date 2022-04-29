Special prayers held at Mir Alam Eidgah

Hyderabad: With Eid-ul-Fitr around the corner, a special last Friday prayers was held at Mir Alam Eidgah of Mecca Masjid in the Old City on Friday. The special prayers are carried to mark the last Friday of the Holy Ramadan month. High security was observed at Charminar, Old City, Mir Alam Edigah and Meccah Masjid. The Old City was seen crowded to perform the Friday Namaz at the Eidgah. Several rotues have also been diverted to in wake of special prayers at Mir Alam Edigah. It is reported that the Old city at Charminar will be fully crowded during the evening times as the festival Ramadan is approaching. It is obvious that Muslim community break their fast post 6 PM and they are likely to shop for the Ramadan festival which will be celebrated during the first week of May.

Similarly, the Telangana government has also hosted Iftar party for the Muslim community on Friday evening. All arrangements are in place for the Iftar party. High security is in place to avoid any untoward incident. The Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with Ministers, MLAs and other party cadre will take part in the Iftar party and may likely address the people on the occasion. This Iftar party tradition is continued by the government since ages.