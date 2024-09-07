Special Pujas Held at Shree Ganapati Temple by Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Shree Ganesh for Vinayaka Chavithi

Live
Just In
In celebration of the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Shree Ganesh conducted special pujas at the Shree Ganapati Temple located on Station Road.
Secunderabad : In celebration of the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Shree Ganesh conducted special pujas at the Shree Ganapati Temple located on Station Road. The event drew a significant turnout, highlighting the community's reverence for the festival.
Vedic scholars from the temple offered blessings to MLA Shree Ganesh, who was warmly welcomed by baja bhajantris, adding a festive atmosphere to the occasion. The pujas included traditional rituals and prayers aimed at invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.
Prominent officials and local leaders participated in this auspicious event, including Alaya EO Vinod Reddy, Superintendent Venkat Narayana Reddy, Sanki Ravinder, Balwant Reddy, Badrinath Yadav, Muppidi Madhukar, Jai Raman, Sadanand Goud, Santosh Yadav, Nandikanti Ravi, Tej Pal, Ram Mohan, and others.
The celebration of Vinayaka Chavithi not only underscores cultural values but also fosters community spirit among the residents of Secunderabad.