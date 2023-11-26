Special surveillance with drone in Telangana-Maharashtra border

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari IPS (DIG) inaugurated drone patrolling at Vemanapally ferry point under Nilwai Police Station in Mancherial on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion the commissioner of police said that, as part of the anti-extremist operations to ensure that elections are held in a peaceful environment without any untoward incident.

She also said that, Special surveillance setup in Pranahita river catchment area of Telangana-Maharashtra border.

And constables have been given special training to set up a drone patrol unit using technology to know the movements of Maoists and any incidents they may commit in advance. Drone patrolling will be conducted from today till the completion of the general elections.

And It is the responsibility of the police department to ensure that the people of the border areas can exercise their precious vote in a safe and peaceful environment without any untoward incident in the area. CP also said that tight security arrangements have been made for the three assembly constituencies in Mancherial district, especially in the polling locations in this area. According to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, a three-way security system has been established in these polling stations. Central forces CRPF, CISF, Jharkhand Armor Battalion came to the Commissionerate as part of the election duties, she said