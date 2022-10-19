Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Secunderabad-Cuttack (no-07479) will depart from Secunderabad at 8.25 pm and arrive Cuttack at 5.35 pm. The dates of journey are October 24 to 31, Cuttack-Secunderabad (no.07480) will depart from Cuttack at 10.30 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 6.50 pm. The train will service from October 25 to November 1.

These trains will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar railway stations in both the directions. Subedarganj-Secunderabad (no.04121) will depart from Sudedarganj at 3.50 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 8 pm.

The train will ply from November 3 to December 1, Secunderabad- Subedarganj (no.04122) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.50 and arrive Sudedarganj at 4 am. The dates of journey are from November 4 to December 4.

These trains will stop at Fatehpur, Kanpur Central, Bhimsen, Pokhrayan, Orai, Virangna Lakshmibai, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Jujharpur, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancheriyal, Peddapalli and Kazipet stations in both the directions.