Speed up construction of Rythu Vedika: Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui directed the authorities to take steps to complete construction of Rythu Vedika, which are under construction in the district immediately. Addressing a meeting with the officials of concerned

departments over Rythu Vedika construction in the district, at the Collector's office here on Monday, he reviewed the progress of construction works at mandal and village levels through power point presentation.

The Collector said steps have been taken to expedite the construction work of Rythu Vedika in the district.

Of the 79 farmer forums sanctioned for the district, the building in Chityala village was completed recently and the remaining 78 structures are expected to be completed at the earliest.

Officials of the concerned departments were advised to monitor works' progress on daily basis in coordination and make available sand, cement, iron and other materials.

He warned that action will be taken against the officials, who are negligent in the construction work.

District Agriculture Officer Anji Prasad, Panchayat Raj department officials, District Agriculture Department ADs, AVOs, AEOs and others attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Collector along with education officials participated in the tender finalization process for supply of vegetables, eggs, mutton, chicken and other items related to the menu in Kasturba Gandhi Schools and Colleges in the district.