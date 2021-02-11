Speed up railway projects in Karimnagar: MP Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar submitted a representation to Sunith Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indian Railways, on railway projects and various developmental activities to be taken up under Karimnagar Parliament segment in Delhi on Wednesday.

The MP informed the CEO that people near Theegalaguttapally in Karimnagar at LC no 18(T) are facing a lot of problems with railway level crossing, due to heavy traffic in that region. He urged the CEO to construct railway-over bridge (RoB) at that location. South Central Railway already sent proposal to Indian Railways in this regard, he added.

Bandi Sanjay also requested CEO Sunith Sharma to remove railway gate at LC no 26 near Kothapally-Gangadhar road and to construct either railway under bridge or railway over bridge in its place. Stating that survey of bypass line from Kazipet to Peddapalli was already completed, he requested to construct a bypass line at the earliest and also to speed up construction works of Kothapalli railway line as funds of Rs 325 crore were allotted to it in the recent budget.

MP Bandi Sanjay said survey works of new railway line from Karimnagar to Hasanparthy via Huzurabad was completed and there is huge demand for this line from people. Informing that funds were not allotted for this railway line, he requested the CEO to sanction funds in supplementary budget, which would be announced very shortly. He appealed the CEO to run new trains from Karimnagar to Chennai, Mumbai and Shirdi as there is a huge rush of public from Karimnagar to these respective places.

The CEO was further requested to construct a lift and escalator in Karimnagar railway station along with a footover-bridge and one more entrance gate along with loading and unloading facilities and a multi-functional complex.

CEO of India Railways Sunith Sharma responded positively to the representation made by Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and assured of taking initiation to speed up developmental works of Railway projects in Karimnagar Parliament segment.