Speed up R&R works in rain-hit areas: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao held a review meeting on Wednesday with GHMC, HMWSSB, electricity and municipal administration department officials to discuss the ongoing relief and restoration works in rain-affected areas.

During the meeting, KTR instructed the officials to speed up the relief and restoration works in GHMC and surrounding areas. He asked the officials to work towards bringing back normalcy in these areas.

GHMC officials informed the Minister that Rs10,000 financial assistance is being handed over to the rain and flood-affected families at a fast pace. They also stated that additional municipal workers have been appointed to take up sanitation drives across the areas apart from spraying disinfectants, collecting garbage, clearing the puddles actively.

Through the ongoing special sanitation drive, 3500 metric tonnes of waste have been collected, and so far, about 18,000 metric tonnes of waste has been collected through these drives, the officials informed the Minister. KTR asked the officials to provide helpline numbers to citizens through which they can ask the GHMC to clear the debris and flood-related trash which got accumulated during these heavy rains.

The Minister also asked the officials to rope in resident welfare associations and NGOs for more assistance in providing relief measures. Minister KTR also asked the officials to take up road repair works in each circle in GHMC. He asked the officials to immediately start the road repair works on all major main roads to avoid inconvenience to the citizens.

The Minister instructed the officials to set up retro fittings to all the flyovers for the rainwater to flow down easily. The officials informed the Minister that all the suggestions and inputs given by the irrigation department are being taken into consideration while repairing the damaged lakes. He asked the officials to also clear the garbage from the nalas which had accumulated during the recent rains.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati, and officials from HMWSSB and electricity departments participated in the meeting.