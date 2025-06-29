Speed up Singareni’s projects: Bhatti

Khammam: DeputyChief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed officials to expedite the preparatory works for Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) upcoming renewable energy projects—an 800 MW floating solar plant, a 500 MW wind power plant, and a 500 MW pumped storage power plant—and to complete them within fixed deadlines.

On Saturday, he held a special review meeting at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan to assess SCCL’s business expansion plans, including floating solar plants, pumped storage plants, and other renewable energy projects.

During the review, he instructed officials to obtain permissions from the Irrigation Department for the proposed 300 MW floating solar plant on Lower Manair Dam reservoir and the 500 MW floating solar plant on Mallannasagar.

He asked them to initiate formal correspondence and maintain continuous communication with relevant departments to expedite approvals. He stressed that these projects must be undertaken in a highly profitable manner.

He also instructed that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the 500 MW wind power plants, which are to be set up across five districts of the state, must be completed by the end of next month. He advised the use of advanced technology to enhance the feasibility and appeal of this innovative project.

Regarding the 500 MW pumped storage power plant planned to be built using water from the Medipalli open cast mine in the Ramagundam-1 area, he directed that construction work should begin immediately.