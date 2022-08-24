Spl trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Secunderabad-Yesvantpur (no.07193) will depart from Secunderabad at 3.15 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 4 am on the next day. The date of journey is August 29, Yesvantpur-Secunderabad (no.07194) will depart from Yesvantpur at 5.20 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 6.45 am on next day. The train will ply on August 30.

These special trains will halt at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions and will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Hyderabad-Tirupati Train (no-07691) will depart from Hyderabad at 7 pm and arrive Tirupati at 7 am on next day. The date of journey is August 26, Tirupati-Hyderabad Train (no.07692) will depart from Tirupati at 9.55 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 10.10 am on the next day. The train will ply on August 27.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both directions. They will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.