Sports academies must transform into medal-winning factories, says Minister

Hyderabad: State Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari directed officials to transform the state’s sports schools and academies into medal-winning factories.

Along with Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy, the minister conducted a review meeting on the performance, challenges, and future plans of sports schools and academies across the state.

Srihari said that for the 2025–26 academic year, student selection should be transparent and based purely on merit. He instructed officials to improve modern sports training and academic standards in the Hakimpet Sports School as well as Karimnagar and Adilabad schools. He also ordered immediate repairs at Hakimpet and the installation of CCTV cameras in all schools.

The minister directed officials to conduct quarterly battery tests in sports schools and academies, prepare computerized reports, and send them to students’ parents. He also instructed that students be graded (A–F) based on talent, and those without sports aptitude be transferred to government residential schools.

Officials and staff in sports schools were told to care for students as if they were their own children, ensuring their welfare and preventing any difficulties.

He made it mandatory to conduct motivational classes, personality development training, and yoga sessions.

Srihari ordered the establishment of visitors’ halls in every sports school and academy so parents can view the achievements of Telangana’s students.

The minister also said that a video conference hall should be built at LB Stadium, linking it with the CCTV systems installed in all academies and sports schools. He announced that regular reviews would be conducted across all sports department divisions. Along with improving the performance of sports schools and academies, he emphasized gathering feedback from all stakeholders to work toward comprehensive sports development.