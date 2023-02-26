Sports official inspects Regional Sports School

Youth and Sports Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that with perseverance, concentration and self-confidence, youth could not only succeed in sports but also become proud athletes of India.

He inspected the gymnastics, gym, hostel and mess at the Regional Sports School and enquired about the food, accommodation and other facilities provided to the children here on Saturday. He also inspected many developmental works being carried out in Karimnagar district. Sultania enquired about the details of the vacant posts in the sports school and addressed the students. He said that funds would be sanctioned to provide material for gymnastic training and basic facilities like blankets to them.

He said that a good gym and infrastructure would be provided to the sports school. The problems faced by the students would be solved immediately and necessary funds would also be provided for that. The surroundings should be cleaned every day by the municipal department.

Sultania said that CC road would be laid from the bypass road to the school. The Telangana government was encouraging the sportspersons. Telangana has already won 25 medals in Khelo India and in the past parents used to get a bit nervous when they saw children taking part in sports, but now the Telangana government provides good incentives and provides two percent reservation in government jobs to sportspersons.



