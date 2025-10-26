‘Sree Chaityanya Scholarship Test’ on Nov 2

Karimangar: “The‘Sree Chaitanya Scholarship Test’ for Class 10 students will be conducted on November 2. Based on merit, students will be offered fee concessions and attractive prizes. The first prize will be a laptop, and students securing second to tenth ranks will be awarded Tablets,” announced Sree Chaitanya Educational Institutions Chairman Muddasani Ramesh Reddy.

Speaking at a press meet, the Chairman said that the objective of this initiative is to extend IIT-JEE Mains, NEET, and ASSET integrated coaching along with Intermediate education to economically weak students through this scholarship programme. He said that based on the marks scored in this test, deserving students will receive up to 100% fee concessions.

“In addition, the management of the respective schools whose students perform well will also be felicitated,” he said.

Ramesh Reddy appealed to parents and school managements to cooperate in making the Scholarship Test a success and directed the teaching and non-teaching staff to work collectively for its smooth conduct.

The exam will be held from 10 am onwards and the centre details will be informed to students on or before November 1. Interested students can register by visiting the link https://forms.gle/rVc2mTjFDDwrdYna9.

“For more details, please contact 98485 87584, 99123 49038, 90009 93705, 98490 72929,” he said.

Earlier, the Scholarship Test brochure was unveiled during the event in Karimnagar on Saturday. The event was attended by Sree Chaitanya Director Karra Narender Reddy, Dean of Junior Colleges Jagan Mohan Reddy, Principals of Junior Colleges A Srinivas, and other teaching and non-teaching staff.