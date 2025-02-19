Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology achieves autonomous status

Khammam: Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology and Research has been granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), as announced by the college chairman, Mallempati Sridhar.

Sridhar attributed this achievement to the institution’s focus on infrastructure, dedicated faculty, and campus placements. “The autonomous status will enhance the college’s academic standards and provide students with better educational opportunities,” he said. A special event was organized to mark this achievement, attended by distinguished guests, including Chairman Mallempati Sridhar, Director Srividya, Executive Director Dr. Sai Geetika, Principal Dr. Murali Krishna, and other faculty and staff members.