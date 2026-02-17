Sri Chaitanya student scores 300/300 in JEE Main

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions once again showcased national-level academic excellence in the JEE Main 2026 Session–1 results announced by the National Testing Agency. In a remarkable achievement, Sri Chaitanya student Pasala Mohith secured a perfect 300/300 and 100 percentile, emerging as the only student in India to accomplish the rare feat this year.

The institution also recorded a significant number of students scoring above 280 marks, along with multiple 100 percentile scores across subjects, marking a sharp rise compared to last year’s performance.

Academic Director Sushma Boppana attributed the success to students’ dedication, structured academic planning, rigorous internal assessments, and a unique ranking system. She highlighted the role of technology-driven training and the Infinity Learn app in enhancing performance.

The management congratulated students, parents, and faculty, expressing confidence that Sri Chaitanya will continue its dominance in upcoming national-level entrance examinations.