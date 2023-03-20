Sri Ram Navami Shobhayatra wall magazine released

Sri Ram Navami Shobhayatra wall magazine was released by MLA Anjaiah Yadav along with Hinduvahini leaders on Sunday in Shadnagar. On the occasion, MLA said Lord Sri Ramachandra is the epitome of dharma and urged everyone to walk on the path of dharma. He urged the youth to take the example of Sri Rama Chandramurthy and follow the right path, and the future of the country is in the hands of the youth, and they should imbibe the philosophy of discipline, honesty and hard work. He also urged the people to participate in large numbers in the Sri Rama Shobhayatra program organized every year under the auspices of Hindu Vahini and make it a grand success. VHP State Secretary Bandari Ramesh, BJP leader Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, Ande Babaiah, Chatla Venkatesh, Emme Satya Narayana, Nagilla Kumar, Prabhakar, Kiran Bandi, Vasavi Club members, Madhu, Bhushanam Chinna, Shobhayatra organizing members Shravan and others were present.



