Sri Thimmappa Swamy Mounted on Garuda Vahanam Amidst Devotional Festivities
Gadwal: On the 7th day of Sharanna Navaratri, the devotees of Sri Katt kinda Thimmappa Swamy Temple (Sri Swayambhu Venkateswara Swamy) gathered in large numbers for the annual Garuda Utsavam celebrations.
The festivities began on Sunday night with the Garuda Alwar Tirumanjanam Seva, a sacred ritual in which the deity is ceremoniously bathed and prepared for procession. Following the ritual, Sri Thimmappa Swamy, accompanied by Sri Devi and Bhudevi, was mounted on the Garuda Vahanam and paraded through the temple precincts. Devotees thronged the temple to have darshan and receive Tirtha Prasadam, considered sacred and auspicious.
In addition to the religious ceremonies, a variety of cultural programs were organized, including Kolattam (stick dance), devotional bhajans, and Naam Sankirtan. These traditional performances added vibrancy and devotional fervor to the celebrations.
Hundreds of devotees participated in the event, seeking the blessings and grace of Sri Thimmappa Swamy. The temple administration ensured smooth arrangements for the procession and cultural activities, making the festival a spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.