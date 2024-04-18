Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple celebrates Sri Rama Kalyanam

Rangareddy: In a spectacle of grandeur and tradition, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Shadnagar, Rangareddy district, was adorned with festivity as Lord Sitaram's wedding ceremony unfolded in a magnificent affair. Organised under the auspices of the temple development committee, led by former local MLA Bakkani Narsimhulu, the event marked a significant milestone in the community's calendar.

Amidst the resonating chants and divine ambiance, Sitaram and Seethamma embarked on their journey of matrimonial bliss. The sacred rituals, meticulously conducted by the temple's chief priests, culminated in the timeless act of Mangalyadharana, as Ramaya Puste was tenderly tied around Seethamma's neck, symbolising the sanctity of their union.

The ceremony garnered widespread acclaim and drew esteemed guests from various echelons of society. Notable attendees included MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, former MLAs Pratap Reddy and Anjaiah Yadav, along with esteemed political figures such as Naveen Reddy and municipal chairman Narender. The presence of BJP leaders Srivardhan Reddy, Ande Babaiah, and ZPTC Venkatarami Reddy added political fervour to the festivities. Beyond the confines of Shadnagar, jubilant celebrations reverberated across the district, with Shamshabad, Chevella, Rajendranagar, LB Nagar, and Maheshwaram joining in the revelry. From the vibrant streets to the tranquil corners of the district, the spirit of joy transcended boundaries, uniting communities in a shared moment of felicitation.