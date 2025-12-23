Sridhar Babu hits out at BRS for obstructing industrial growth

Hyderabad: State IT and Industry Minister Sridhar Babu has stated that the governance model of former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was built on creating hype, whereas the current Congress regime is rooted in creating hope.

The Minister charged that the unspoken policy of the BRS has been to discourage industries, block investments, and deny jobs to the youth of Telangana. He questioned critics of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, asking if the presence of global CEOs, industry leaders, and international delegates could be considered false if the Rs 5.75 lakh crore worth of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed were being disputed.

While acknowledging that several MoUs were signed during the BRS rule, Sridhar Babu questioned how many actually translated into real investments. He noted that every agreement requires time for grounding and argued it is unfair to criticise a government that has successfully brought in Rs 3.4 lakh crore of investments within just two years. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring every single MoU is realised with integrity.

The Minister further asserted that the intellectual and policy foundations of IT, aerospace, defence, and life sciences in Telangana were laid by the Congress Party. He credited the ecosystem built by previous Congress governments for Telangana’s current position as a national leader in these sectors. Highlighting growth metrics, he pointed out that while IT exports grew from Rs 54,000 crore to Rs 2.43 lakh crore over nine years of BRS rule, the figure has surged from Rs 2.43 lakh crore to Rs 3.23 lakh crore in just eighteen months under the current administration.

Citing Reserve Bank of India data for 2024–25, Sridhar Babu highlighted that Telangana now ranks first among large Indian states in per-capita GSDP and per-capita income. He described the current administration under the leadership of Revanth Reddy as a "people’s government" defined by transparency and progress. He concluded by stating that despite obstacles or false narratives, the government remains relentlessly focused on positioning Telangana as the world’s leading industrial state.