Sridhar: Musi devpt body is KTR’s baby, hits out at BRS

Hyderabad: Stating that the aim of the Musi project and HYDRA was to provide clean water and fresh air, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday that it was the BRS government that started Musi Riverfront Development Corporation in 2017, and then minister KTR directed officials to demolish illegal constructions.

The Minister made these comments during a press conference, and said that the aim of the organisation was to prevent pollution and establish a riverfront. The BRS leaders who brought this project were talking irresponsibly now, said Sridhar Babu.

The comments of the minister came at a time when the victims were strongly objecting to the marking process being done for the demolition of houses for beautification of Musi. The minister should be determined how many illegal constructions and encroachments were there during the BRS regime. He directed the officials to determine buffer zone boundaries and resolved to shift the locals who were staying there. In 2020, when KT Rama Rao was the minister, he had directed the officials to demolish the encroachments and determine the buffer zone. In another meeting in 2021, KTR directed the officials to remove illegal constructions. Again in 2022, he had directed the officials to give double-bedroom houses to the displaced persons, recalled Sridhar Babu.

The minister informed that during 2016 itself it was proposed to construct 55-metre roads on both sides of Musi and mark 50 metres as a buffer zone. He said that the houses should be demolished on a war footing. A survey in 2019 concluded that even one cusec more than 1.50 lakh cusecs would result in loss of life. “You should have thought about this on that day. Is providing clean water and fresh air wrong? We are working with a good idea. BRS is doing politics to aggravate the problem. Why didn't you show mercy to the displaced people of Kaleshwaram and Mallanna Sagar that day? They are spreading mud as they don't know what to do after they are out of power,” said Sridhar Babu. If the lower level officials make mistakes, the government will take immediate action. Minister Sridhar Babu clarified that they have no intention to trouble anyone.