Live
- Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Know Date, Timings, Rituals And More
- BJP is Country oriented party- Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc is family oriented- BJP
- World Coconut Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and 10 Key Facts About Nariyal
- As Delhi PWD minister, I was never called for any G20 prep meeting, inspection: Atishi
- Naresh Goyal sent to ED custody till Sep 11 in money-laundering case
- Canada pauses negotiations on trade agreement with India: Official
- Eight Member committee to examine One Nation One Election constituted
- Nadda flags off BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' in Rajasthan; attacks Gehlot govt
- Calling tribals 'vanvasi' is an insult to them, says Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh
- Former ISRO chairman U R Rao's key role in realising early stages of Aditya-L1 mission recalled
Just In
Srinivas Goud inspects suspension bridge works in Mahbubnagar, says it will be inaugurated in a week
Telangana tourism minister Minister Srinivas Goud has announced that the suspension bridge, which has been beautifully constructed at Tankbund in...
Telangana tourism minister Minister Srinivas Goud has announced that the suspension bridge, which has been beautifully constructed at Tankbund in Mahbubnagar district center, will be inaugurated within a week.
The minister, along with the district administration, inspected the bridge and discussed the plans for the inauguration ceremony. He said there will be fencing around the island surrounding the tank bund to ensure safety.
The orders have been issued to the officials to complete all necessary work within a week. Tourists are advised to make arrangements to visit the island through the suspension bridge and enjoy their time there.
The minister emphasised that the tankbund beautification and island development works will be completed and initiated as soon as possible.
During the inspection, Minister Goud was accompanied by Ravi Naik, SP Narasimha, Municipal Chairman KC Narsimhulu, and Commissioner Pradeep Kumar.