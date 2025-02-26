Srisailam Tunnel Rescue Efforts Stalled; Telangana Seeks Seismological Assessment

The multi-agency rescue operation to locate eight workers trapped 14 kilometres inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since Saturday morning has encountered a major obstacle. Experts have concluded that attempting to clear the final 50-metre stretch—completely blocked with mud and debris from the tunnel boring machine (TBM)—could pose a serious risk to the safety of rescue teams.

Despite the relentless efforts of nine specialised teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, no breakthrough had been achieved by Tuesday night (25 February 2025). Given the critical nature of the situation, the Telangana government has urged the Centre to conduct a seismological study through the National Centre for Seismology. The objective is to assess the extent of cracks and water saturation in the affected area, which could influence the next steps in the rescue mission.

Responding to Telangana’s request, the National Disaster Management Authority has called upon the National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad, and the Geological Survey of India to carry out a surface and sub-surface assessment of the incident site. This study is deemed essential for ensuring the safety of teams engaged in the ongoing operation.

Despite round-the-clock efforts, reaching the trapped individuals remains a significant challenge. Authorities are now relying on advanced geological studies to guide their next course of action in this high-risk operation.