SSC invites applications for Group B and C posts

Hyderabad: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from qualified candidates for the Combined Graduate Level Examination to fill up Group-B and Group-C posts, totaling at 20,000 posts in 35 cadres across various Central Government departments.

The posts include Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income tax, Central Excise Inspector, Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner), Assistant Enforcement Officer - Group B, Inspector in CBI – Group-B and Divisional Accountant in CAG - Group B.

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree for all posts and for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, in addition to a degree, candidates must be qualified in CA, ICWA, M.com, MBA finance, PG in business economics.

The maximum age limit is 30 years, for Junior Statistical officer posts the limit is 32 years and for Group-C posts, it is between 18 to 27 years.

The selection process consists of a two tiered examination, which will be held possibly in December 2022 and February 2023. Applications can be sent online, on or before October 8, 2022, through https://ssc.nic.in. Corrections in applications can be made on October 13 and 22, 2022.