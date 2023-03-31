Staff lauded for Bhootpur municipality bagging best municipality award

Taking part in the Bhootpur Municipality Budget meeting, Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, Devarkadra MLA and Bhootpur MPP Dr Kadire Shekhar Reddy hailed the efforts of all the public representatives and staff of civic body for bagging the Best Municipality Award announced by the Central government. Speaking on the occasion, the Devarkadra MLA reiterated that the State government is committed and working dedicatedly for the development of both the urban and rural areas by providing necessary funds for all the development works in the municipal areas.





"It is a matter of pride that 19 of the 20 awards announced by the Center for the municipalities came to the State of Telangana. And I am glad that both the Bhootpur and Kotta Kota Municipalities of Devarkadra constituency have bagged the best municipality awards," said the MLA .





On the occasion, the Municipal Chairman, Councilors, Commissioner and staff members were congratulated and hailed for their efforts to make Bhootpur Municipality one of the best municipalities in the State. With the cooperation of Chief Minister KCR, Minister of Municipal Affairs KTR and district Ministers, development works are being carried out at a rapid pace in Bhootpur Municipality. Already there are various development works going in the municipality with a cost of Rs 32 crore.





He said that 288 double bedroom houses have been constructed and handed over to the people who are having no shelter in the municipal area. Recently, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of the stadium at a cost of Rs 3 crore in the municipal area. Adding further, the MLA said that all the tribal hamlets and Thandas are provided with BT roads in the municipality . Very soon the Bhootpur Municipality will have an integrated veg and non-veg market and a foundation stone has already been laid for the same, informed the MLA.