Stage set for Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll: Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil informed that all measures were being taken for peaceful conduct of Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll, which will be held on April 17.

On Wednesday, along with district SP Ranganath, the Collector visited and examined the office of the Returning Officer at Nidamanoor and other security arrangements.

Speaking On the occasion, the Collector said that special attention was being paid to violation of the Code of Conduct for elections. Check posts were set up and steps were taken and officials were sensitized to ensure that candidates and political parties follow the code of conduct. Patil stated that all measures were taken to ensure that there will not be any problem from nomination process to the polling.

SP AV Ranganath said steps were being taken to set up check posts on six major routes and are under constant surveillance. Special attention was laid on check post located on Andhra Pradesh State border at Nagarjuna Sagar. He said strict action would be taken against any gatherings or meetings held without permission. He suggested that all political parties, candidates and constituency people should cooperate with the district administration and police officials for the peaceful conduct of the election.

The duo was accompanied by Returning Officer and Miryalaguda RDO Rohit Singh, Miryalaguda and Devarakonda DSPs Venkateshwar Rao and Anand Reddy, CIs Gaur Naidu and Veera Raghavulu, SIs Kondal Reddy, Narsinha Rao and Shiv Kumar and other officials.