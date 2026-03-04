Stampede at Amanagallu Utsavam Injures Eleven Devotees

Amanagallu, Nalgonda district – A major incident occurred during the ongoing Sri Parvathi Ramalingeswara Swamy Utsavam in Amanagallu village, resulting in serious injuries to eleven devotees.

During the traditional Agnigundam Pravesam ceremony, a sudden stampede broke out while devotees were crossing a fire pit, a well-known ritual during the annual festival. The chaos was triggered when a push from behind caused some devotees to lose control and fall into the fire pit.

Quickly responding, fellow devotees and villagers rushed to rescue those who had fallen, pulling them out of the flames. The injured, suffering from burns and other serious injuries, have been rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is currently stabilised.

Local officials arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident and have ordered enhanced safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future. Devotees have expressed their grief over the tragedy, blaming inadequate security arrangements for the incident. The event has cast a pall of sadness over Amanagallu village.