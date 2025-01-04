Startups shine at Udyan Utsav with innovations in sustainability, technology

Hyderabad: On the second day of Udyan Utsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, various startups showcased groundbreaking innovations on Friday.

Around 7,000 visitors visited the Ustav, and in addition to the serene garden displays, the day’s celebrations included interactive workshops and expert talks by officials and farmers from the Telangana Horticulture Department on the National Horticulture Mission and Urban Farming, making it an enriching experience for everyone in attendance.

According to officials, the startups at Udyan Utsav included innovations in energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation, and the use of technology to enhance nature conservation efforts.

Newkind is a startup that manufactures reusable period panties that are much more sustainable for the environment and can be reused up to 100 times. Renote is an AI startup that manufactures a smart AI notebook where a single page can be reused up to 100 times. This notebook also comes with a dedicated pen and a wet cloth to erase the written script after scanning and saving it in the Renote Al mobile application. This startup has its own Open Al. This application analyses the saved notes and redirects them to Google Meetings or the Microsoft To-Do list.

The community engagement zone established at Udyan Utsav remains the best example of sustainability practices. “Today’s activities include green wall pledge writing, a workshop on the rooftop garden and hydroponics, dawachay, pot making and pottery wheel making, poem recitation, hands-on microgreens, and a workshop on how to reuse old bottles, cans, and tires, where students from various schools and NCC, NSS cadets, participated enthusiastically,” said a senior officer.