State award to PU prof
Mahabubnagar: Distinguished professor in the Microbiology Department at Palamuru University,Dr N Kishore, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Best Teacher Award’ by the State Government. On Wednesday, Registrar Dr Madhusudan Reddy, along with fellow teachers and students, congratulated Dr Kishore on receiving the award.
Dr Kishore, who completed his MSc and PhD from Kakatiya University, began his academic career as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology in 2008.Known for his dedication to students, Dr Kishore has consistently encouraged and nurtured their creativity and research endeavors.
Over the years, he has taken on various key roles, including Director of the Academic Audit Cell, Chief Warden, and Principal of the PG College.
Additionally, he secured a significant project worth Rs 10 lakhs from the Central government for the preservation of medicinal plants.