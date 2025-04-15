  • Menu
State Board Schools in Telangana to Begin Summer Holidays from April 24

Highlights

State Board schools across Telangana will start their summer vacation from April 24.

Students in the State are excited because their summer holidays are starting soon. Most schools that follow the State Board syllabus will begin their vacation on April 24.

For Classes 1 to 7, their final exams (called Summative Assessment-II) will finish by Thursday.

Class 8 and 9 students will finish their last exam, Social Studies, on April 17. That will be the end of the school year for them.

All schools have been told to:

  • Give out report cards
  • Announce results
  • Hold a parent-teacher meeting — all by April 23

After that, the summer vacation will start from April 24 and go on till June 11.

Schools will open again on June 12 for the new academic year 2025–26.

