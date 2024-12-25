State can’t scrap deals with Adani ‘unilaterally’, says CM

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the agreements with Adani group cannot be ‘unilaterally’ scrapped, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that private investments in defence manufacturing units was the result of the Centre’s policy shift. He pointed out that as part of liberalisation and open economy policy brought out by the BJP government, there was little the State governments could do at their end.

The CM, who launched the book ‘Nuts, Bolts of War & Peace’ penned by former MLC K Yadava Reddy on Tuesday, said that not only Adani Group but several other companies were now investing in setting up defence manufacturing units. Responding to a proposal of cancellation of agreements with Adani Group, he pointed out that the agreements related to defence manufacturing units of Adani group were inked by the previous government and ‘unilateral’ cancellation of the deals was not possible. “Not only Adani but other companies are also involved in defence-related investments. A policy decision has to be taken and from the State government’s side efforts will be made to pursue this,” he said.

Speaking on the conflicts within India, the Chief Minister described the situation in Manipur as a ‘civil war’ like situation, where modern weaponry has reached civilians, further escalating the situation there. He felt that neither the Manipur issue nor the Chinese occupation of Indian territory is being subjected to debate currently.

“China has occupied more than 2,000 sq km of our terrority, but no one has the nerve to discuss this. While in Manipur there is strife between two tribes which has now escalated into a civil war-like situation where everyone there now has deadly weapons such as AK-47. How did these modern weaponry and arms get in the hands of insurgents,” he wondered