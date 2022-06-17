State education sector in a shambles: BJP MP Aravind

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MP D Aravind on Thursday slammed the TRS government and claimed that the Education sector in the State was completely ruined.

Speaking to media persons at the State party headquarters, he alleged that all institutions from primary schools to universities were ruined by the State government. He said that there was severe shortage of teachers and basic infrastructure in the State. He also alleged that the TRS government had ignored the pleas of students of Basara IIIT Institute. Stating that the students of the institute were demanding the State government to fulfil their 12 demands, he condemned the statement of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who termed the demands of the students as silly. Referring to the foreign tours of State IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, he said the State government, which has funds for the foreign visits of KTR, did not have funds to provide basic infrastructure to students of the State.

Referring to the Telangana University from Nizamabad, he claimed that the university was on the verge of collapse.