State govt advisors appointed

Hyderabad: The State government has appointed three advisors and a special representative. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari released government orders in this regard.

Vem Narender Reddy will serve as the advisor to the Chief Minister, and Mohammed Ali Shabbir will be the advisor to the SC, ST, BC, and Minority Welfare departments. Mallu Ravi will be serving as State government’s special representative in New Delhi, and Harakara Venugopal has been appointed as the government advisor to Protocol and Public Relations. All four have been given the rank and status of Minister.

All the leaders are considered to be close aides of Revanth Reddy. Former minister and leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, Shabbir Ali, who earlier represented Kamareddy as MLA, had sacrificed the seat to clear the way for the Chief Minister to contest against former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. He who contested from Nizamabad (Urban) had lost. By offering him as an advisor, the party has brought down the curtain on the apprehensions about Muslim leaders being ignored.

A doctor by profession Mallu Ravi is a two-time MP from Nagarkurnool. During Congress rule prior to the formation of Telangana, he also served as the special representative to the government of AP. Presently, he holds the post of senior vice president of PCC. Native of Ramagundem, Harkara Venugopal is the PCC chief coordinator for the party digital membership drive and vice president. He is recognised for having led the most recent digital membership drive with success, enrolling 43 lakh members. He also negotiated with insurance companies for the benefits of enrolled members with devotion.

Former MLA Vem Narender Reddy is considered to be very close to the Chief Minister ever since both were in the TDP. The leader hailing from Warangal district has remained very supportive of Revanth Reddy ever since he joined Congress.