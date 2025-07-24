State govt approves filling 714 Asst Prof posts in med. colleges

Hyderabad: The problem of shortage of professors in the medical colleges is set to be resolved soon as the government gave approval for filling up of 714 assistant professors posts.

The medical colleges in the state were facing the problem of shortage of professors as the government argued that the medical colleges were started without proper planning by the previous BRS government. This issue had led to notices served by the National Medical Commission seeking explanation from the top health officials. The officials who attended the meeting with the NMC explained that due to the establishment of a large number of colleges at one go there was a shortage of faculty and difficulties in creating basic facilities. However, they said the government was committed to development of medical colleges and affiliated hospitals.

Now, with job notifications for job vacancies on one side and promotions to the teaching faculty on the other side has brought happiness to the faculty. Recently, 44 professors were promoted as Medical Education Directors (DMEs). Postings were provided for them as Principals of medical colleges and Superintendents of teaching hospitals. The Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha ensured the orders were given in a quick time in this regard.

Officials said that recently, the government had promoted Associate Professors and Professors. There were promotions to 309 persons in 33 specialty departments. GOs were issued giving postings to those who got promotions. Shortage of professors would soon be filled in medical colleges. Government would soon promote Assistant Professors and Associate Professors. The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board had recently issued a notification for 607 Assistant Professor posts and the application process was ongoing. The Finance Department has given a green signal for filling 714 Assistant Professor Posts. The officials informed that the NMC had recently praised the steps taken by the state government to develop medical colleges and overcome faculty shortage. The NMC recently announced that it would continue to grant permission to all government medical colleges without cutting a single seat or imposing a single rupee penalty, the official informed.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association has thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Health Minister for holding the exercise in smooth manner. The Association President Dr Kiran Bollepaka and Secretary general Dr Kiran Madhala said that they thank the ministers for conducting a highly transparent and commendable exercise in promoting 279 Associate Professors to Professors. This entire process from considering all three eligible batches, releasing college-wise DPC lists, state-wide vacancy list, to providing options and including Hyderabad for super-specialty disciplines has been innovative and inclusive. They said they would sincerely thank the government for taking into account timely feedback from the ground at every stage.