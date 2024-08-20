State-Level Bankers Meeting at Praja Bhavan Today

Hyderabad: A State-Level Bankers Meeting will be held today at Praja Bhavan. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and senior officials from various banks will attend the meeting.

The meeting is to discuss improving banking services, enhancing financial inclusion, and addressing any challenges faced by banks in the state.

This meeting is part of ongoing efforts by the state government to ensure that banking services are efficiently provided to the people of Telangana. With the contribution of top officials from different banks, the government hopes to foster better cooperation and coordination among the banks, leading to improved services for citizens.