State-Level Consultative Meeting on Draft Seed Bill Held at PJTSAU

State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao stated that agriculture is a subject under the jurisdiction of the states, but through this law, the Union Government is taking over the powers of the state governments.

He was addressed as the chief guest at the consultative committee meeting organised by the Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), in collaboration with the State Agriculture Department, on Friday, to deliberate on the Union Government’s Draft Seed Bill–2025. The meeting brought together policymakers, academics, farmers’ leaders, and experts to discuss amendments aimed at protecting farmers’ interests.

He expressed regret that the draft bill does not include provisions for compensating farmers when they suffer losses. Agriculture Minister Tummala has suggested that necessary amendments must be incorporated to protect farmers when they are cheated by companies or when they face distress. He noted that amendments should ensure that the authority of states is not reduced and that farmers’ interests are safeguarded. He also said that this draft bill will be discussed with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and discussed in the Legislative Assembly. Furthermore, the issue will be strongly raised in Parliament through the state’s Members of Parliament.

Agriculture Secretary Surendra Mohan noted that the government is prioritising agriculture and collecting opinions at the state and district levels. A consolidated letter reflecting these discussions will be sent to the Union Government in the first week of December.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aldas Janaiah explained the significance of the meeting, stressing that the bill introduced after 60 years must be amended to reflect farmers’ needs. He highlighted that nearly 90% of seed supply is controlled by private industry, making farmer protections essential. Janaiah proposed eight amendments and urged that one million farmers from Telangana submit their suggestions to the Centre. He recalled that a similar attempt in 2004 failed due to opposition from states and farmers’ unions, underscoring the need for a balanced law involving ICAR and state agricultural universities.

Farmers’ union leader Sarampalli Malla Reddy suggested that Telangana should also enact its own law. Professor Kodandaram called for strict compensation and penalty provisions, while former AP Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanadriswara Rao endorsed the university’s proposals.

A brochure for the Mega Rythu Mela scheduled for February 11–12, 2026, with participation of over 10,000 farmers, was released on the occasion. Senior officials, academics, farmer leaders, and seed industry representatives. University Seed Department Director Dr. M. Nagesh Kumar presented details of the bill, EEI Director Dr. Jagan Mohan Reddy moderated, and Research Director Dr. Marathi Balaram delivered the vote of thanks.