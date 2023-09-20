State Mahila Congress chief flays PM for hoodwinking women community

Hyderabad: TPCC (Women Wing) president Sunita Rao alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoodwinked the entire women community by not implementing women reservation in the legislative bodies in the country in true spirit. The women Congress leader said that Modi was playing political tricks to woo women who were majority voters in the poll-bound five States including Telangana this year’s end. “Women will never forgive Modi for deceiving them by not enforcing women’s reservation in the true spirit. The bill introduced in the Lok Sabha is just an eyewash, there is no specific time frame to enforce the law”, she said.

Sunita came down heavily on the Modi government for not taking measures to protect women from growing attacks in many parts of the country in recent times. After passing the Women’s Reservation Bill, it required census and delimitation of the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. It means Modi was not interested in enforcing women’s reservations by consuming years of time.

She questioned the Union Government for the delay in taking up census for the last three years. People will trust Modi only when the Centre implements the reservation in the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.