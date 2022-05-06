State of roads in Telangana

MA&UD Minister K T Ramarao's remarks about the bad roads in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State created ripples in the political corridors of the both the States. However, people in the districts across the Telangana State are livid at the existence of shabby roads in the rural areas and want KTR to set his house in order before talking about the road conditions in other State.

Roads are pathetic

When roads in Smart City, Warangal, are pathetic, it's easy to imagine what kind of roads we have in rural areas. The city roads are full of potholes, and a ride here is nothing short of adventure. If it rains a bit heavily, it's difficult to find roads as they come under a sheet of water. As the government didn't undertake repair works of damaged roads in time, the potholes are expanding further. This is the high time that the government wakes up and repairs the damaged roads before the next rainy season.

- Manda Kishore, photographer, Hanumakonda

All roads are full of potholes

The civic bodies which show a lot of exuberance in collecting taxes from denizens seldom focus on roads. More or less all the roads in the State are full of potholes, except in elite zones of Hyderabad. We don't have to blame anyone as the successive governments in the united Andhra Pradesh or separate Telangana did nothing to develop the infrastructure. It's understandable that the leaders were more interested in gaining political mileage by giving statements. Often they forget about was happening in their backyard.

- Guduru Ravi, Farmer, Hanumakonda district

Roads are in better condition

Left Wing Extremists ( LWF) funds made good help developed agency roads. The funds were released by the Central government in 2015. All the roads shapes were changed in the agency villages of Bhadrachalam division. On other side the roads of the Bhadradri district all are good condition. In last seven years under the TRS ruling funds are released for the development of the roads. Comparatively neighbor States our roads are very better condition.

- N Vinay, businessman, Bhadrachalam.

All the roads in Khammam are very good

All the roads in the towns in Khammam districts are very good. I am supporting the comments of the Minister KTR on Andhra Pradesh roads. The roads of AP are vey bad. The roads are in AP in bad condition. We are visiting frequently in AP. The driving on the roads are very difficult. The Telangana state government gave more funds for the development of roads and maintenances. There is no comments on road condition in the state. The roads are the best example for the development of the state.

- K David, businessman, Bhadrachalam

Roads constructed by Centre are better

Roads constructed in the State under PMGSY are better than roads constructed under R&B in the State. Also, highways constructed by NHAI have better quality than the State highways. In my opinion, political intervention, favouritism , internal hidden agreements have been hampering the quality of roads in the State. Compared to neighboring State AP, TS roads are little better. In TS, roads connecting to capital Hyderabad to district headquarters are okay, whereas in rural areas roads are damaging within a short time due to lack of quality. Road maintenance and road construction is equally important.

- A.Bhaskar, Law student, Nalgonda