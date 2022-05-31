State reeling under major financial crisis: Uttam

Suryapet: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Telangana State is heading for a major financial crisis in the next few months and the State government might not be able to pay salaries and pensions.

He was addressing a series of meetings in different villages in the Huzurnagar constituency on the 10th day of the Rythu Bharosa Yatra on Monday. During his interaction with farmers and other villagers, he explained the promises made in the Warangal Declaration unveiled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 6. In the last 10 days, Uttam Kumar Reddy covered 64 villages and one municipality spread across three Assembly constituencies in Nalgonda parliamentary segment.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS government might not be left with any funds to pay for Rythu Bandhu in the next crop season as the State's exchequer is almost empty. Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of mishandling the State's finances, he said that the TRS government never adopted a realistic approach to maintaining a balance between the actual revenues and expenditure.

"CM KCR has been making false claims for the last eight years that Telangana has become the richest State in the country. But in reality, Telangana has been pushed into a huge debt trap. To inflate the growth figures, even the loans were shown as income. This was pointed out not only by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) in various reports but was also exposed by the 15th Finance Commission.

Instead of taking corrective measures, CM KCR kept on lying about growth figures. Consequently, the Reserve Bank of India has imposed a ban on Telangana from taking fresh loans in the current financial year," he said.