State to give fillip to healthcare: Errabelli

Mahabubabad: The TRS government is more focused on health and education, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Inaugurating a 36-bed facility constructed with an outlay of Rs 70 lakh at Area Hospital, exclusively for critical care and Covid-19, sponsored by the Wells Fargo and United Way, a non-profit organisation, along with Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod here on Monday, he said that Manukota (Mahabubabad) has witnessed a phenomenal development in last few years.

"No one imagined that the backward Manukota would one day get a medical college. Elsewhere in Warangal, a multi-level super-speciality hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore is also coming up," Errabelli said, stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is keen to raise the standards of health and education.

He expressed concern over the number of women delivering through ceasarean section (C-section) in Mahabubabad region. He told the health officials to bring down the numbers from the present 70 per cent C-Section deliveries. He praised the healthcare staff and ASHA workers for their selfless service during the coronavirus pandemic. Errabelli said that the number of State-run schools will be increased from next year.

"The upcoming medical college in Mahabubabad will be a boon for the people in the predominantly tribal district," Rathod said. Both the ministers appreciated the Wells Fargo and United Way management for extending monetary support to the critical care and Covid-19 facility.

MP Maloth Kavitha, ZP chairperson A Bindu, MLA B Shankar Naik, MLC T Ravinder Rao and district collector K Shashanka were among others present.