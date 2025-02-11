State to supply free sand for Indiramma houses, says CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana government has taken a significant decision of supplying sand free of cost to construct Indiramma houses in the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has also asked the officials to take all steps to supply sand at the low prices to the common people.

At a high level review on Mining, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to pay all pending bills immediately and take stringent measures to stop the black marketing of sand to make it available to the poor.

The officials have also been asked to conduct inspections at all sand reaches and take action against those who indulged in sand smuggling. A Special Officer will be appointed to curb sand smuggling and also ordered to assign responsibilities to district Collectors and SPs. The HYDRA will take the responsibility of curbing sand smuggling in Hyderabad .

Some measures will be taken to check sand smuggling which included the establishment of vigilance and enforcement surveillance, 360-degree cameras and solar lights to be installed at every sand reach, set up entry and exit points along with strong fencing at sand stock yards, empanel registered lorries for transportation, ensure that sand reaches the consumer within 48 hours of booking and develop a new system to reach the consumer from the nearest sand reaches area-wise.

The CM asserted that a special portal should be set up to resolve consumer issues and ensure that sand is sold only at a fixed price. Revanth Reddy wanted to set up a tracking system for sand transporting vehicles to curb illegal transportation and suggested several changes in the online booking system. The sand booking should be made only during office timings, he said warning that action will be taken against officials who colluded with illegal transportation agencies.

If necessary, he will embark on surprise visits, the CM said, adding that the responsibilities should be given only to the permanent employees in a transparent manner without any room for irregularities.