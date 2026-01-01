Ensure full utilisation of funds earmarked for SCs and STs

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that funds earmarked for the development of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) are fully utilised as per the prescribed percentage under various government schemes.

Chairing the district-level review meeting of the SC/ST Component Monitoring Committee at the Mini Conference Hall in the Anantapur Collectorate, the Collector instructed department heads to strictly adhere to expenditure norms, mandating 17.08 per cent for SCs and 5.53 per cent for STs under all government programmes. The Collector emphasised that benefits and assistance provided by the government should reach eligible SC and ST beneficiaries in full measure.

He asked district-level officials to take proactive steps to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes and achieve the targets set for their respective departments.

Anand reviewed the progress of schemes under DRDA, including loan sanctions under Stree Nidhi, achievements under Unnathi and PMFME, and utilisation of benefits under MGNREGS for SC and ST households. He also stressed the need to focus on target achievement in departments such as Housing, Agriculture, APMIP, Civil Supplies, Municipal Administration, and allied sectors.

He directed municipal commissioners to coordinate with the Social Welfare Deputy Director and DTDWOs to ensure expenditure strictly aligns with the allocated percentages for SC and ST development. Officials were urged to work with commitment and sincerity to accelerate fund utilisation and improve outcomes. Senior officials from various departments, including Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, DRDA, Zilla Parishad, Animal Husbandry, Education, Civil Supplies, and Irrigation, attended the meeting.