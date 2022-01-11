State will grant rights over Podu land: Rathod

Mahabubabad: The TRS Government is committed to resolve the 'Podu' issue, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, she said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been working on finding a permanent solution to the Podu issue. "All the Adivasis will be granted rights over the land on which they were practicing podu before the Central Government enacted the Scheduled Tribes & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (RoFR) Act, 2006. The CM is also compassionate towards the other Adivasis practicing podu," Rathod said.

The TRS Government had allocated Rs 350 crore in the last seven years for the development of Medaram, the abode of tribal deities Sammakka-Saralamma. The government also allocated funds for the other jataras – Pagididda Raju and Gunjedu Musalamma etc., the minister said. Yadadri temple is being developed on par with Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirumala, she added.

She claimed that the State spent Rs 50,000 crore for the Rythu Bandhu scheme, besides implementing Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply, irrigation facilities and crop loan waiver etc. Despite all this development, the BJP leaders were resorting to mudslinging on KCR, she added.

"It's ridiculous to see the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay encouraging farmers to go for paddy cultivation instead of pursuing the Centre to procure paddy," Rathod said. She also ridiculed the senior BJP leaders who made a beeline to Telangana after the arrest of Bandi Sanjay.

These BJP leaders will not come out of Shamshabad airport if the farmers in the State express their anger, she added.

Mahabubabad district collector K Shashanka, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, zilla parishad chairperson A Bindu and Mulugu ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish were among others present.